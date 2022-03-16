Israel Records Two Cases of New COVID-19 Variant

Over four million people in Israel have received three coronavirus vaccine shots with the government ready to offer a fourth vaccine to the elderly and healthcare workers. Israel was one of the first countries to start a national vaccination campaign in December 2020.

Last month, Israel announced that unvaccinated tourists will be allowed to enter the country as COVID-19 cases subside.

Meanwhile, India has restored, with immediate effect, all valid five year e-tourist visas that are given to nationals of 156 countries along with regular paper visa to citizens of all countries, nearly two years after their suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.