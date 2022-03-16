Israel Records Two Cases of New COVID-19 Variant

The cases of the new coronavirus variant were recorded during PCR tests on two passengers arriving at Israel's Ben Gurion airport.
Israel’s Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday, 16 March, that it has recorded two cases of a new coronavirus variant.
The new strain is a combination of two sub-variants, dubbed BA.1 and BA.2, of the Omicron version of the COVID-19 virus. The new cases were recorded during PCR tests on two passengers arriving at Israel's Ben Gurion airport, AFP reported.
The Israel government's statement read:
It added, “This variant is still unknown around the world," the ministry statement read.”
Over four million people in Israel have received three coronavirus vaccine shots with the government ready to offer a fourth vaccine to the elderly and healthcare workers. Israel was one of the first countries to start a national vaccination campaign in December 2020.
Last month, Israel announced that unvaccinated tourists will be allowed to enter the country as COVID-19 cases subside.
