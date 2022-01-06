India's 1st Omicron Death a Rajasthan Man With Comorbidities: Health Ministry

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, 5 January, confirmed the demise of a 73-year-old Rajasthan man as the country's first recorded instance of an Omicron-related death.
(Photo: IANS Infographics)
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday, 5 January, confirmed the demise of a 73-year-old Rajasthan man as the country's first recorded instance of an Omicron-related death.
“Our guidelines state that if a coronavirus patient dies, it is considered as a COVID-19 fatality. Similarly, if a person is found to be Omicron positive, even if it is detected late, we will consider that as an Omicron-positive case,” Joint Secretary Agarwal said at a press conference on Wednesday.
The elderly man, who was found infected with Omicron in genome sequencing, had passed away at an Udaipur hospital on 31 December, news agency PTI reported, citing Rajasthan government officials.
The deceased had tested positive for COVID-19 on 15 December, and had developed symptoms such as fever, cough, and rhinitis.
Meanwhile, Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal observed at the press conference that India had reported a 6.3 times hike in the number of new COVID-19 cases in the last eight days. The case positivity had risen from 0.79 percent on 29 December to 5.03 percent on 5 January.
India on Wednesday reported 58,097 new COVID cases, and 534 deaths due to the viral disease.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)