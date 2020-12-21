India May Start COVID Vaccinations by January: Union Health Min

Stating that the Centre has been working with state governments for the past four months with regards to vaccine rollout at the state, district, and block levels, he added that ‘thousands of master trainers have been trained across the country.’

Meanwhile, 30 crore people have been prioritised for the COVID-19 vaccines after consultation with experts, the health minister told ANI. These include health workers, frontline workers like police and military, sanitation staff, people above 50 years of age and those who are below 50 years old but are suffering from certain diseases.