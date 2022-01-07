In Huge Spike, India Reports Over 1 L Fresh COVID Cases; Omicron Tally at 3,007

India's COVID-19 cases showed a single-day spike of over 1 lakh new infections on 7 January.
(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)
As COVID-19 cases in the country show an exponential surge, India on Friday, 7 January recorded 1,17,100 fresh coronavirus cases – significantly higher than the 90,928 cases on Thursday.
The active COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 3,71,363, while the positivity rate is 7.74 percent.
India has confirmed 3,007 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant from 27 states and Union territories so far.
While Maharashtra tops the chart with 876 cases, Delhi has detected 465 cases of Omicron so far.
The highest number of daily COVID-19 cases are also being reported from Delhi and Maharashtra.
Delhi on Thursday saw 15,097 COVID-19 cases, a big jump from the 10,665 cases observed on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 36, 265 cases on Thursday.