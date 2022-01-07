In Huge Spike, India Reports Over 1 L Fresh COVID Cases; Omicron Tally at 3,007

As COVID-19 cases in the country show an exponential surge, India on Friday, 7 January recorded 1,17,100 fresh coronavirus cases – significantly higher than the 90,928 cases on Thursday.

The active COVID-19 cases in the country stand at 3,71,363, while the positivity rate is 7.74 percent.

India has confirmed 3,007 cases of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant from 27 states and Union territories so far.

While Maharashtra tops the chart with 876 cases, Delhi has detected 465 cases of Omicron so far.