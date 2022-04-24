IIT-Madras Reports Another 25 COVID-19 Cases, Total Tally at 55

With 25 more people testing positive for the coronavirus, the total number of persons infected in the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has gone up to 55, said Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan. According to him, tests are being conducted at 19 hostels in the IIT-M complex.

The infection rate is higher in a hostel that has students from other states. Out of 1,420 persons, 55 have tested positive. The premiere institute was declared a COVID-19 zone on Thursday, April 21.

Radhakrishnan also said that the government will be increasing the number of COVID-19 tests from the current 18,000 to 25,000 per day.