India Reports 2,593 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 44 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

India on Sunday, 24 April, reported 2,593 new COVID-19 cases, up slightly from the 2,527 new cases recorded on Saturday. India's tally of cases now stands at 4,30,57,545. Active cases rose to 15,873.

44 deaths were also recorded, taking the death toll to 5,22,193, government data on Sunday showed.

