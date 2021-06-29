IIT-B Prof Gets Nod to Launch New, Quicker, Less Costly COVID Test

A COVID-19 testing method, created by IIT Bombay professor Manoj Gopalkrishnan, has received regulatory approval for its launch. The Drug Controller General (DCGI) has cleared it for commercial use as a non-regulated medical device and it has, further, been registered with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.



This new method is called Tapestry and is being brought out by Bengaluru-based tech startup Algorithm Biologics.



Tapestry is expected to help scale up testing for Coronavirus infection for half the present-cost and in one-tenth of the time.



According to PTI, Tapestry is affordable and can be used frequently owing to a single round quantitative pooling algorithm with the gold-standard RT-PCR test.

