How Goa’s COVID Positivity Rate Shot to the Highest in India

The positivity rate of COVID cases in Goa — the tiny coastal state with a population of close to 18 lakhs – has shot up to an unprecedented scale since late April.

Compared to early March, when the positivity rate was hovering at 5-7 per cent, the infection rate shockingly breached the 50-per cent mark by 30 April, making the popular tourist destination to become the state with the highest COVID positivity rate. This means that one out of two people in Goa tested positive for Covid.

Only eight other states have a positivity rate of over 25 per cent, including West Bengal (34.4 per cent) and the Union Territory of Puducherry (42.8 per cent), according to the Union Ministry data.

But even though it showed a minor dip to 46 per cent around 11 May, the state is now starting to crumble under the crisis.