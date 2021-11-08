Govt Orders One Crore Zydus Cadila COVID Vaccine Shots at ₹ 265 per Dose: Report

The government of India has ordered one crore Zydus Cadila needleless vaccine shots at ₹ 265 per dose. Image used for representation purpose.
(Photo Courtesy: iStock)
The government of India has ordered one crore Zydus Cadila vaccine shots at ₹ 265 per dose, reported NDTV. It is a three-dose COVID-19 vaccine.
Meanwhile, according to Mint, the vaccine will be administered using a needle-free applicator as opposed to traditional syringes. "PharmaJet" - the applicator - will be sold at ₹93 per dose, excluding GST.
(With inputs from Mint and NDTV.)
