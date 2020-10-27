Govt Extends Unlock 5.0 Guidelines; To Remain in Force Till 30 Nov

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday, 27 October, issued an order to extend the guidelines for re-opening, issued on 30 September, to remain in force up to 30 November. The MHA had earlier announced the detailed guidelines for ‘Unlock 5.0’ on 30 September, to be effective till 30 October. As per the previously issued guidelines, certain activities were allowed with restrictions, such as international air travel of passengers as permitted by MHA, swimming pools being opened for sportspersons for training purposes, as well as cinema halls and multiplexes reopening with up to 50 percent of their seating capacity.

Under ‘Unlock 5.0’, state/UT governments had been given the flexibility to permit such gatherings beyond the limit of 100 persons, outside containment zones, after 15 October. This is subject to the condition that in closed spaces, a maximum of 50 percent of the hall capacity will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 persons. These guidelines continue to remain in force till the end of November, the government said. Meanwhile, lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the Containment Zones till 30 November, the MHA said on Tuesday.