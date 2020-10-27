36,469 New COVID Cases Take India’s Tally to 79.46 Lakh

The death toll stands at 488 although number of new daily infections have been falling since mid-September.

India on Tuesday, 27 October, reported 36,469 new cases of coronavirus, taking the tally in the country to 79,46,429. The death toll increased by 488 to 1,19,502.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, there are currently 6,25,857 active cases across the country, while 72,01,070 patients have been discharged.

The number of new daily infections have been falling in the country since mid-September, when it reached a peak of over 90,000 cases in a day. The number of active COVID-19 cases has also come down from a high of more than 10 lakh to 6.25 lakh now.