Govt’s Focus on Taking Credit Led to COVID Crisis: Amartya Sen

On Friday, 4 June, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen said that the “confused” Indian government focussed more on taking credit for its actions rather than making efforts to control the COVID pandemic, which resulted in “schizophrenia that led to massive troubles”.

Speaking at an event held by the Rashtra Seva Dal, Sen, a professor of economics and philosophy at Harvard University, said that India had an advantage in handling the pandemic due to its manufacturing capacity in the pharma industry and higher immunity levels, PTI reported.