Google Doodle Urges People to Wear a Mask and Get Vaccinated

Google Doodle on Tuesday, 22 June is spreading awareness about the importance of wearing a mask and getting vaccinated. The search engine came up with a doodle on homepage urging people to wear a mask and get vaccinated.

Masking up and getting vaccinated is very important in the view of Covid-19 pandemic. It is necessary for our safety and health and also for the people around us. Google has emphasized on it, in this blog titled "Get Vaccinated. Wear a Mask. Save Lives."