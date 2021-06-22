Google Doodle Urges People to Wear a Mask and Get Vaccinated

Covid-19: Google Doodle Encourages people to mask up and get vaccinated
(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhtar)
Google Doodle on Tuesday, 22 June is spreading awareness about the importance of wearing a mask and getting vaccinated. The search engine came up with a doodle on homepage urging people to wear a mask and get vaccinated.
Masking up and getting vaccinated is very important in the view of Covid-19 pandemic. It is necessary for our safety and health and also for the people around us. Google has emphasized on it, in this blog titled "Get Vaccinated. Wear a Mask. Save Lives."
Google Doodle 22 June
The doodle pops-up a day after India vaccinated largest number of people in single day. Indian on Monday, 21 June, administered more than 85 lakh vaccine doses in one day.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted "Today’s record-breaking vaccination numbers are gladdening. The vaccine remains our strongest weapon to fight COVID-19. Congratulations to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the front-line warriors working hard to ensure so many citizens got the vaccine. Well done India!"
According to the data available on vaccine booking portal CoWin, Indian has administered a total of 28.39 crore vaccine doses. Out of which around 23.33 crore are first dose, while 5.06 crore are second dose.
Google, on its blog, has also provide the link to find local vaccine sites and Covid-19 prevention steps.
Published: 22 Jun 2021,09:52 AM IST