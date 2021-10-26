Singapore Reopens Its Border for Indians: What Are the Travel Rules?

Singapore is conditionally lifting its travel ban from 6 countries. Image used for representational purposes only.
Singapore is re-opening its borders for citizens of six countries, including India, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. People with a 14-day travel history to these countries will be allowed to enter and transit through Singapore. The new rules will be effective from Tuesday, 26 October.
The Singapore government has, however, stated that travellers from these countries will have to go through its Category IV border controls, The Indian Express reported.
Singapore is gradually opening its borders to more countries for quarantine-free travel as it seeks to rebuild its status as an international aviation hub and prepares to redefine "normal" for COVID-19.
What are the travel rules? Who can enter? Here is everything you need to know about Singapore's conditional lifting of travel ban.
What are Category border measures?
Singapore has four categories of travel restrictions. Category IV is the strictest among them and India falls under this.
Hong Kong, Macao, Mainland China and Taiwan are the countries in Category I.
What are the rules for those who travel from Category I country?
Travellers from these countries will only have to go through a PCR test on arrival, said Singapore Government Agency's Website.
Who can enter Singapore from India?
Under Category IV, only citizens and permanent residents of Singapore, and travellers under the Death and Critical Illness Emergency Visits Lane are allowed to enter.
All others, including those with prior entry approvals, are not allowed to enter Singapore.
What are the rules for those who are eligible to enter?
Pre-departure RT-PCR test taken within 48 hours
10-day stay at home notice at a dedicated facility
An exit RT-PCR test at the end of stay at home notice
What are the rules about travellers from other countries?
The city-state has allowed travellers from several countries where COVID-19 situation is in control. As per The Indian Express, in August, Singapore introduced vaccinated travel lanes (VTL) with Germany and Brunei Darussalam.
VTLs are an extension of travel corridors, but only for fully-vaccinated travellers. VTLs have now been extended to Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, UK, USA, and South Korea.
All travellers entering Singapore under the VTLs are only required to show a negative RT-PCR test result taken 48 hours before departure. They will not have to undertake additional RT-PCR test on Days 3 and 7 in Singapore.
What does the 14-day travel history mean?
As per the government website, 14-day travel history includes countries/regions where the traveller transits en-route to Singapore.
It also includes the time spent by travellers in Singapore before leaving for an overseas journey, if any. This does not apply to VTL travellers.
What are the charges of stay-at-home facility?
The charges for a 10-day stay-at-home at a dedicated facility is $1450.
