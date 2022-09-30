RBI Hikes Repo Rate by 50 bps for Third Time: How Did We Get Here and What Next?

A six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced that it would raise the repurchase rate or repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) on Friday, 30 September. This means that the repo rate now stands at 5.9 percent. It was previously at 5.40 percent.

The key lending rate set by the central bank is the highest it has been in three years.

How does this decision affect borrowers and investors? Why did the RBI see a need to increase the rates? What could have possibly informed this move? Here's what you need to know: