Qualities Issues Delay Covaxin Supply: Govt Vaccine Panel Chief

As experts predict the third wave of COVID-19, which is expected to peak sometime in October, vaccinating the adult population by year-end became one of the biggest priorities for the government. However, vaccine production has not yet increased despite assurances from the government.

Moreover, the supply of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has slowed down because the first few batches at the company's newest facility in Bengaluru were not of the right quality, NK Arora, the chairperson of the Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation said, NDTV reported.