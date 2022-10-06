UGC Professor of Practice Post: Who Can Apply? What is the Eligibility Criteria?

Who can apply for Professor of Practice post in universities and colleges?

People interested in applying for the post should be 'distinguished experts' in their respective fields, who have made 'remarkable contributions in their professions'.

In order to be eligible for the post, an individual should have proven expertise in their specific profession or role with at least 15 years of service/experience, preferably at a senior level.

Experts from various fields such as engineering, science, technology, entrepreneurship, commerce, social sciences, media, literature, fine arts, civil services, armed forces, legal profession, community development, Panchayati Raj, rural development, and watershed development, among others, can apply for the post.

However, this new post is not open for those in the teaching profession – serving or retired.