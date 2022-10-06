UGC Professor of Practice Post: Who Can Apply? What is the Eligibility Criteria?

The Professor of Practice post has been introduced for people who are experts in their field, but do not have a PhD, which is required to apply for the post of a professor.
(Photo: The Quint/Aroop Mishra)
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced a new teaching post titled 'Professor of Practice' for higher educational institutions (HEls) in India.
The post has been introduced for people who are experts in their field, but do not have a PhD, which is required to apply for the post of a professor.
Professor of Practice has been introduced in line with the National Education Policy 2020, with focus on skill-based education to meet the needs of the industry and the economy.
But who can apply for the Professor of Practice post? What is the eligibility criteria to apply for it? Here is all you need to know.
Who can apply for Professor of Practice post in universities and colleges?
People interested in applying for the post should be 'distinguished experts' in their respective fields, who have made 'remarkable contributions in their professions'.
In order to be eligible for the post, an individual should have proven expertise in their specific profession or role with at least 15 years of service/experience, preferably at a senior level.
Experts from various fields such as engineering, science, technology, entrepreneurship, commerce, social sciences, media, literature, fine arts, civil services, armed forces, legal profession, community development, Panchayati Raj, rural development, and watershed development, among others, can apply for the post.
However, this new post is not open for those in the teaching profession – serving or retired.
What are the academic qualifications required to apply for Professor of Practice post?
No formal academic qualification is required for this post if the candidate has exemplary professional practice in lieu. These experts will also be exempted from the requirement of publications and other eligibility criteria stipulated for the recruitment of faculty members at the Professor level.
How many professors will be hired under this new category?
According to the UGC guidelines, the number of Professors of Practice in an HEI, at any point in time, should not exceed 10 percent of the sanctioned posts in the HEI.
How to apply for the post and what are the selection criteria?
The vice-chancellors/directors may invite nominations from eminent experts for Professor of Practice positions. The experts willing to serve may also be nominated or they can send their nomination to the vice-chancellor/director with a detailed biodata and a brief write-up about their potential contribution to the HEI.
Such nominations will be considered by a selection committee consisting of two senior professors from the HEI and one eminent external member. Based on the recommendations of this committee, the Academic Council and the Executive Council or statutory bodies of the HEI will decide on the engagement.
What will be the remunerations and who will pay?
A Professor of Practice will be engaged under of these categories: . Professor of Practice funded by Industries, Professor of Practice funded by HEIs from their own resources, and Professor of Practice on Honorary basis.
Consolidated amount, mutually agreed between the institution and the expert, will be paid as remuneration.
Is this a permanent position?
No, the maximum duration of service of Professor of Practice at a given institution should not exceed four years.
Will the Professor of Practice post reduce the number of regular faculty members?
No, the engagement of the Professor of Practice will be exclusive of the sanctioned posts of a university/college. It will not affect the number of sanctioned posts and the recruitment of regular faculty members.