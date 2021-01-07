Why Has Oxford-Astra Vaccine Not Been Given Approval in US & EU? 

The United Kingdom became the first country to approve the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus on 31 December. Three days later, the Indian government gave emergency use approval for the vaccine to curb the pandemic.

However, the vaccine has not received a green signal from any other countries, with the approvals pending in both United States and European Union.

With coronavirus vaccination underway in many countries, what’s the reason behind US and EU holding their approvals to Oxford-AstraZeneca? Here’s what we know.