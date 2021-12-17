UK Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Cases: What Are the Restrictions?

The United Kingdom (UK) is witnessing a record surge in COVID-19 cases, amid fears over Omicron spread. It reported 78,610 cases on 15 December, which quickly accelerated from 51,342 cases, reported just a week before, on 8 December.

This is the highest number of cases to be recorded in the UK ever since the pandemic broke out, topping the previous high of 68,053 cases on 8 January 2021.

The government has issued strict guidelines for vaccinations and travel amid the surge. Here's all you need to know.