Top Institutions List: What's NIRF? Where Does Your University Rank?

Where do universities and colleges stand? Why did the Centre decide to rank them? Image used for representational purposes.
The IIT-Madras, IISc-Bangalore, and IIT-Bombay have emerged as the country’s top three higher education institutions, as per the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF), released on Thursday, 9 September.
Where do universities and colleges stand? Why did the Centre decide to rank them?
Here's all you need to know.
What is NIRF?
The National Institute Ranking Framework, first launched in 2016 by the Centre, is an effort to rank higher education instituitons in the country.
Until 2016, the ranking of colleges and universities were done usually by private entities like media organisations.
Around 6,000 institutions participated in the NIRF this year. While it was voluntary initially, it was made mandatory for government-run institutions in 2018.
What are the parameters for ranking?
Teaching
Learning and resources
Research
Graduation outcomes
Outreach and inclusivity
Perception
Are there separate rankings for various streams?
Yes. There are 11 categories in which institutions are ranked.
Overall national ranking
Universities
Colleges
Engineering
Medical
Management
Pharmacy
Law
Architecture
Dental
Research
Which are the top 10 colleges?
Miranda House, Delhi
Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi
Loyala College, Chennai
St Xaviers College, Kolkata
Ramkrishna Mission Vidyamandira, Howrah
PSGR Krishanammal College for Women, Coimbatore
Presidency College, Chennai
St Stephen College, Delhi
Hindu College, Delhi
Shri Ram College for Commerce, Delhi
Which are the top 15 universities?
IIT-Madras
IIS, Bengaluru
IIT-Bombay
IIT-Delhi
IIT-Kanpur
IIT-Kharagpur
IIT-Roorkee
IIT-Guwahati
Jawaharlal Nehru University
Banaras Hindu University
Calcutta University
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
Jamia Millia Islamia
Jadavpur University
Manipal Academy of Higher Education
Are only Indian institutions included?
Yes, only Indian institutions are included as of now. However, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said that the NIRF coud be a ranking benchmark globally, especially for developing countries.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined