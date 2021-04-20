Karnataka Govt Issues New Curbs: What’s Allowed, What’s Not?

What’s permitted to open in the new restrictions?

Essential services like shops, including ration shops (PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder are permitted. Essentials shops are allowed to operate only between 6 am and 10 am.

All food processing and related industries are permitted to operate. Banks, insurance offices and ATMs will remain operational.

Print and electronic media journalists are allowed.