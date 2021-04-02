FAQ: ‘Mini Lockdown’ in Pune – What’s Allowed? What’s Shut?

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao on Friday, 2 April, announced a ‘mini lockdown’ for the city, amid continued spike in fresh coronavirus cases. Pune is the worst affected district in all of India, recording more almost 9,000 cases in the last 24 hours.
These restrictions will be applicable till 7 April but are likely to extend if the surge continues.
Here's all you need to know about the restrictions in Pune.
Is there a night curfew?
Yes, a curfew will be imposed from 6 pm to 6 am except for medical emergency and essential services for the next seven days.
What services will be shut for the next seven days?
Except for essentials services, all other services will be closed from 6 pm to 6 am.
However, home-delivery will still be allowed.
Are public transport systems allowed?
Is entry into Pune banned?
No, there are no such restrictions as of now.
What are the restrictions on public gatherings?
Can education institutions remain open?
School and colleges will be closed till 30 April 2021. However, exams announced for Class 10 and 12 students will take place as decided earlier, with adherence to all precautions.
Published: 02 Apr 2021,02:42 PM IST