FAQ: ‘Mini Lockdown’ in Pune – What’s Allowed? What’s Shut?

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao on Friday, 2 April, announced a ‘mini lockdown’ for the city, amid continued spike in fresh coronavirus cases. Pune is the worst affected district in all of India, recording more almost 9,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

These restrictions will be applicable till 7 April but are likely to extend if the surge continues.

Here's all you need to know about the restrictions in Pune.