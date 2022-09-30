India Porn Ban: Government Blocks 67 More Websites — Here’s the Full List

This is the second time that the government has taken a step to ban pornographic websites since 2018.
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/ The Quint)
The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has ordered internet service providers to block more than 62 websites containing pornographic material, the body said on Friday, 29 September. The order, dated 24 September, is based on judgments issued by two high courts.
But why have the websites been banned? And which websites have been banned? Keep reading.
What has the Telecom Department said?
In four separate letters to internet service providers, the DoT ordered a block on 67 pornographic websites — 63 sites based on the order of a Pune court, and four sites based on a 2018 judgement of the Uttarakhand High Court, along with directions issued by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY).
Why has the DoT ordered a ban on these websites?
According to the IT Rules 2021, IT firms must remove or disable access to content hosted, stored, or published by them which "shows individuals in full or partial nudity or shows or depicts an individual in any sexual act or conduct". It also mandates that IT firms must remove or disable access to content which is allegedly impersonated or artificially morphed.
The DoT's order says that the Ministry of Electronics and IT has ordered a ban on these websites, "in view of certain obscene material available in the below-mentioned websites that tarnish the image of modesty of women".
What are the sites that have been blocked?
The list of the sites that have been blocked are:
Has the government tried to ban pornographic websites in the past?
This is the second time the Indian government has taken action to ban pornographic websites. In 2018, authorities had blocked access to 827 porn websites on the orders of the Uttarakhand High Court.
In 2015, the government had temporarily banned more than 800 pornographic websites which had created a public outcry. Those sites were part of a petition filed in the Supreme Court. Although the court had not explicitly ordered a ban, the Additional Solicitor General of India had ordered internet service providers to take the sites
The government later relented, and the ban on the sites was lifted, saying that only child porn needs to be blocked.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)