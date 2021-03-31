I-T To Debit Card Auto-Payments: Which Rules Change From 1 April?

With the new financial year beginning on 1 April, a slew of changes in the income tax rules and auto payments on credit/debit cards are all set to come into effect.
Here’s a look at the changes announced in the Union Budget by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in February, which will come into effect starting Thursday, 1 April.
Interest on employee contribution towards provident fund will be exempt up to a maximum of Rs 2.5 lakh. However, any interest income from a contribution above this limit will be taxable in the hands of the employee from 1 April 2021.
In order to ensure that more people file their Income Tax returns, Sitharaman proposed higher TDS (tax deducted at source) or TCS (tax collected at source) rates in Budget 2021.
"The individuals who have not filed the income tax returns, however, have a TDS or TCS deduction of more than ₹50,000 in the last two years, will have to pay TDS or TCS subject to a minimum of 5 percent. Here the deductor will now become responsible for collecting the ITR proof from individuals for compliance," Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO of Cleartax told LiveMint.
The Union Budget 2021 has exempted individuals above 75 years from filing income tax returns (ITR). The exemption will be available to only those who have no other income but depend on pension and interest income from the bank hosting the pension account.
While the new regime was implemented in the last financial year, the option of choosing the regime will be required starting 1 April 2021. Tax payers will have until 31 March to make tax saving deductions.
The Centre had proposed to provide tax exemption to cash allowance in lieu of Leave Travel Concession (LTC). The scheme was announced by the government last year for individuals who were unable to claim their tax benefit due to COVID-19 restrictions on travel. Money must be spent before 31 March to avail this benefit.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined