Google Pay Users in US Can Now Transfer Money to India, Singapore

Google Pay users in the US can now send money to users in India and Singapore.
(Photo: Twitter/@GooglePay)
Global tech giant Google's official money transfer platform Google Pay announced on Tuesday, 11 May, that users in the US will now be able to send money back to those in India and Singapore.
To provide this service, Google Pay has partnered with two international money transfer companies – Western Union and Wise.
"By the end of the year, we expect that US Google Pay users will be able to send money to people in more than 200 countries and territories through Western Union and to more than 80 countries through Wise," said Google in its blog.
The blog further motioned that Western Union will offer unlimited free transfers when sending money with Google Pay till 16 June 2021. Whereas, Wise will make the first transfer free for new customers on transfers up to $500.
The company said that it has added this feature to the app to make the process of sending money abroad more accessible.
"For some, sending money back to their home countries is a regular activity and we are making it more accessible by adding it to the app that you use for your everyday money tasks. Working with Western Union and Wise, we’re now able to give those with family abroad a simple, safe and reliable way to send money abroad," it added.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined