Delhi Schools to Partially Resume: What's Allowed? What Are the New Rules?

With schools for classes 10 and 12 reopening partially on Tuesday, 10 August, the the Delhi government has issued a fresh set of guidelines that needs to be followed when students visit for admission, guidance, practical sessions, or counselling activities.
The government has reiterated that COVID-symptomatic students or staffers will not be allowed to enter schools.
What's allowed when schools begin in Delhi? Here's all we need to know.
Who is allowed to go to school?
Students of classes 10 to 12 are permitted to visit their schools for admission-related work, including counselling/ guidance and practical activities related to Board exams.
Health checkups and referral services in schools or conducted from there can resume. Children of all ages may visit such centres accompanied by their parent/guardian.
My child is in primary school. Are offline classes permitted for her?
No, not yet. Institutes are beginning only for high-school students.
Do I need permission of parents to go to school?
Yes. A written consent is to be obtained from the parents of all students who are willing to visit the school. In case going to school for health services, the child should be accompanied by parents/guardian.
What happens if a parent does not want to send their child to school?
Online classes/digital distance learning shall continue and those students who wish to continue their studies via online classes shall be allowed to do so.
The head of the school concerned shall make specific schedule as per the capacity of the classroom/ labs following COVID-appropriate behavior.
What are some specific preventive measures listed by Delhi government?
All required measures/precautions, like social distancing, wearing of face masks, etc, need to be followed by everyone at all times.
Students may be guided not to share books, copies and stationery items.
Proper sanitization of school premises, including frequent sanitization of common areas, like washrooms, shall be ensured by the school.
Is it mandatory for teachers to be vaccinated?
Head of schools should ensure that all the teachers/staffers are vaccinated on priority, as per the guidelines.
