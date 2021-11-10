Delhi's Single-Window Facility for Charging E-Vehicles: How Much Will It Cost?

This now makes it possible for shop owners, malls, universities, and residential societies to install private chargers for e-vehicles. Image used for representational purposes.
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gehlot launched a single-window facility for the installation of private e-vehicle charging station, which can be availed either online or via phone call.
This now makes it possible for shop owners, malls, universities, and residential societies to install private chargers for electric vehicles in Delhi, The Indian Express reported.
From what it will cost to installation process – here is all you need to know.
How should I get the charger installed?
For the single-window facility, consumers can either access the discom's online portal or by calling their helpline number.
The discoms have enlisted 12 vendors to aid the installation of slow and moderate chargers.
What is the space requirement for an EV charger?
The Delhi government said in a statement that space requirement is minimal for installing EV charger, with just one square feet is required for LEV AC and 2 square feet for AC 001.
DC-001 can be installed on the ground having 2 square metre area and 2 metre height. Both LEV AC and AC 001 are wall-mounted.
They are used to primarily charge two and three wheelers.
When will the chargers be installed?
The chargers will be installed and functioning within two weeks of submission of application.
What is the tariff rate?
The tariff rate fixed by the Delhi government for the electricity consumed through the EV charging points is Rs 4.5 per unit.
How much will it cost me?
According to the Business Insider, the Delhi government will also provide a subsidy of Rs 6,000 to the first 30,000 applicants on the e-charger. This means that those who are interested can get the e-charger installed in their premises for Rs 2,500. These chargers will be installed in just seven days.
What about those who already have chargers?
Consumers can opt for a new electrical connection, including prepaid meter, to avail the reduced EV tariff. They can also continue with their existing connection.
