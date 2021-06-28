FAQ: I Have Taken Covishield – Am I Allowed to Travel to Europe?

Want to fly abroad? The new ‘vaccine passport’ programme in Europe, which enables one to travel within the union with lesser restrictions, includes the approval of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, but not the version manufactured in India – Covishield.

The ‘Green Pass’, as it is known, comes into effect from 1 July.

What does this mean for Indian travellers? Can they still enter European Union (EU)? Will there be quarantine restrictions? Here’s all you need to know.