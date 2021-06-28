Have Taken This Up: SII CEO, as EU Green Pass Excludes Covishield

The Green Pass is a digital vaccine passport being made available from 1 July 2021 to facilitate ease of travel between the countries that come under the EU.
A day after Europe announced a 'green pass' for travellers vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and J&J COVID-19 vaccines, CEO of Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla, on 28 June, Monday, reassured Covishield-vaccinated Indians facing trouble with travel to the European Union that the matter will be resolved soon.
"I realise that a lot of Indians who have taken Covishield are facing issues with travel to the EU, I assure everyone, I have taken this up at the highest levels and hope to resolve this matter soon, both with regulators and at a diplomatic level with countries," Poonawalla said in a tweet.
While people vaccinated by any of the four vaccines listed by the EMA will be able to travel to any of the constituent states of the EU, the member nations can individually choose to accept travellers vaccinated by other vaccines as well, as per an ET report.
Covishield, which has received recognition from the World Health Organization (WHO), is yet to be approved by EMA.
