COVID-19 Shot 93% Effective Six Months After Second Dose: Moderna

Bancel further added, "Our COVID-19 vaccine is showing durable efficacy of 93 percent through six months, but recognise that the Delta variant is a significant new threat so we must remain vigilant."

The Delta-variant, first identified in India, has now spread to 135 countries as per the World Health Organization. In view of this, it is being debated if it is safe to take additional doses, how effective they will be and if they are a necessity.

Meanwhile, Pfizer is also planning to seek approval for a third shot later this month.