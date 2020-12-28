Which Countries Are Now Reporting COVID Variant Discovered in UK?

A few days after several countries closed their borders with the United Kingdom over a new variant of coronavirus, several other nations too have reported the spread of the contagious variant.

Over 50 countries, including India, have imposed travel restrictions on the UK, in an effort to curb the spread of the new variant. While India has suspended flights from the UK till 31 December, countries like France, have imposed total border closures, disrupting travel and trade.

Which countries have reported the new variant? What is the source of the infection? Here’s what we know till now.