Which Countries Are Now Reporting COVID Variant Discovered in UK?

A few days after several countries closed their borders with the United Kingdom over a new variant of coronavirus, several other nations too have reported the spread of the contagious variant.
Over 50 countries, including India, have imposed travel restrictions on the UK, in an effort to curb the spread of the new variant. While India has suspended flights from the UK till 31 December, countries like France, have imposed total border closures, disrupting travel and trade.
Which countries have reported the new variant? What is the source of the infection? Here’s what we know till now.
Which countries are reporting the variant, first discovered in the UK?
According to various media reports, the variant is now found in:
Was it carried by travelers from the UK to all these countries?
Not really. The cases in Canada – identified in a couple in Ontario – have no travel history or exposure to high-risk contact.
“This further reinforces the need for Ontarians to stay home as much as possible and continue to follow all public health advice, including the provincewide shutdown measures beginning today,” Ontario’s Associate Chief Medical Officer Barbara Yaffe told Reuters, imposing a temporary lockdown on the area.
What’s the situation in some countries where cases have been discovered recently?
Sweden: The new variant was detected after a traveler from Britain fell ill on arrival and tested positive, The Guardian reported. The traveler was kept isolated on arrival and no further positive cases had been detected since 26 December. Sweden has imposed travel restrictions on the UK over the new variant.
Spain: Four people, who recently arrived from Britain to Madrid, tested positive for the new variant, Madrid regional government’s Deputy Health Chief Antonio Zapatero told reporters. “The patients are not seriously ill, we know that this strain is more transmissible, but it does not cause more serious illness. There is no need for alarm.”
France: France confirmed its first case of the new variant – a French citizen who had arrived from London on 19 December, the health ministry said.
Japan: The two cases of the variant in Japan are a pilot in his 30s who returned to Japan from London and one of his family members with no travel history.
Why is the new variant concerning?
The new variant is named VUI-202012/01 (the first “Variant Under Investigation” in December 2020) and is defined by a set of 17 changes or mutations. Changes in this part of spike protein may, in theory, result in the virus becoming more infectious and spreading more easily between people.
According to a BBC report, three factors are causing concern over the new variant of COVID-19:
Does this mean the variant is more dangerous?
There is no evidence to support this yet. However, the increase in rate of transmission means more people could get infected than before and this leads to an added burden on an already strained healthcare system, with more people needing hospital treatment.
Susan Hopkins, joint medical adviser for NHS Test and Trace and Public Health England, said:
Has a mutation happened before?
The COVID-19 virus originated in Wuhan in November 2019 and the variant of the virus found in different corners of the world, will be different.
