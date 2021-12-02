Common Entrance Test For Central Varsities From Next Year: What's Different?

If University Grants Commission (UGC) has its way, a common entrance test could replace mark-based admission in central universities from academic year 2022-2023.

After a meeting on 26 November, the UGC asked central universities to take ‘appropriate measures’ to conduct the Central Universities Common Entrance Test (CUCET), reported The Indian Express.

“After detailed deliberations, it was resolved that the Common Entrance Test for UG and PG may be conducted for Central Universities from the academic session 2022-23 through National Testing Agency (NTA)," UGC wrote to the university heads, the newspaper reported.

Who is eligible to take the CUCET? Which universities will this be applicable to? Here's all you need to know.

