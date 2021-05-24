Bharat Biotech Applies to WHO for Emergency Use Listing

The quality, safety, and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, as well as risk management plans and programmatic suitability, such as cold chain requirements, are assessed for Emergency Use Listing.

Bharat Biotech is also in its final stages of negotiations with United States’ agency Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for conducting small-scale phase-III clinical trials of Covaxin in the US.

Covaxin has received regulatory approval in 11 countries and there is interest in technology transfer and production from 11 companies in seven countries, PTI reported.