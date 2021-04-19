Tamil Nadu Imposes COVID Restrictions: What’s Allowed, What’s Not?

(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhtar)
Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Tamil Nadu state government on Sunday, 18 April, announced fresh restrictions, including a night curfew across the state, from 20 April and a complete lockdown on Sundays, until further orders.
The night curfew will come into effect from 10 pm to 4 am, starting 20 April. Sunday curfew will be implemented from next week. According to Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kr Aggarwal, the police will install 200 checkpoints to monitor vehicles and movement of people during the lockdown.
As Tamil Nadu enters new restrictions, what’s allowed and what’s not?
Is public transport operational during night curfew?
During night curfew, public bus transport, auto, and taxi are not permitted. Intra-state and inter-state private and public bus transport shall not be permitted from 10 pm to 4 am.
However, auto, and taxi vehicles will be allowed to ply for medical emergencies and ferry passengers from railway stations and airports.
Who is permitted to move during night curfew?
Who is allowed to move during Sunday lockdown?
Are shops open during Sunday lockdown?
According to the official guidelines, vegetable shops alone shall be permitted to operate from 5 am to 1 pm during Sunday lockdown. All other shops, including meat stalls, cinema theatres, shopping malls shall be closed.
Are food deliveries permitted during Sunday lockdown?
During Sunday lockdown, deliveries and takeaways will be permitted form 6 am-10 am, 12 pm-3 pm and 6 pm-9 pm only.
Are malls, restaurants allowed to open?
All tea shops, restaurants, vegetable shops, provisional stores, shopping malls, and big showrooms are permitted to function till 9 pm with maximum 50 percent customer occupancy.
Are educational institutes, coaching classes allowed to operate?
All educational training institutions, government/private coaching/training centres shall conduct online training classes only.
Colleges and universities shall be permitted to conduct online classes from home.
What about Class 12 board exams and practicals?
Public exams for Class 12 state board students have been postponed. However, Class 12 practical exams shall continue as scheduled.
Can I go to the beach or the local public park?
According to the official guidelines, all beaches across the state shall be closed on all days. Parks/gardens, zoological parks, museums across the state will remain closed for public on all days.
Can I visit tourist areas in Tamil Nadu post 20 April?
Both local and outstation tourism is not allowed in all tourists places like Nilgiri District, Kodaikanal, and Yercaud.
Will there by any restrictions on weddings?
Marriages have been permitted with guests not exceeding 100 people. Management of marriage halls are to ensue COVID-appropriate behaviour is followed .
Published: undefined