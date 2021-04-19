Tamil Nadu Imposes COVID Restrictions: What’s Allowed, What’s Not?

Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Tamil Nadu state government on Sunday, 18 April, announced fresh restrictions, including a night curfew across the state, from 20 April and a complete lockdown on Sundays, until further orders.

The night curfew will come into effect from 10 pm to 4 am, starting 20 April. Sunday curfew will be implemented from next week. According to Chennai Police Commissioner Mahesh Kr Aggarwal, the police will install 200 checkpoints to monitor vehicles and movement of people during the lockdown.

As Tamil Nadu enters new restrictions, what’s allowed and what’s not?