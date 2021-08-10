How Can You Buy US Stocks Like Facebook, Apple and Google on NSE?

FAANG is acronym for Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google. These are among the most popular and largest listed companies in the US in terms of investor interest.

It is worth noting that Apple is currently the largest company in the US in terms of market capitalisation. While Google (now Alphabet), Amazon and Facebook are listed amongst the top five tech companies.

On the other hand, Netflix is the smallest of the lot but on par with the others in terms of popularity.