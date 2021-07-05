Bengaluru Unlock 3.0: What's Allowed to Reopen? What Will Be Closed?

Bengaluru Unlock: As Bengaluru looks to resume normal economic activities from 5 July, here are the new guidelines.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Normal economic activities will resume in Bengaluru from Monday, 5 July, with the government announcing a slew of relaxations after a two-month period when the city was in lockdown, due to the second wave of COVID-19.
The government has also lifted the weekend curfew – imposed from 7 on Friday to 5 am on Monday – but has said that it will continue to impose night curfew in the district.
So, what has reopened? And what will remain shut? Here's all you need to know.
What's allowed to reopen in Bengaluru?
Government and private offices to function with full capacity
Business hours of shops and other establishments can remain open till 9 pm – an extension of four months
Namma Metro and other public transportation can also function with full capacity
Swimming pools and sports complexes to open from 5 July but only sportspersons will be allowed to enter.
What will be the night curfew timings?
Night curfew will be imposed from 9 pm to 5 am every day.
Can restaurants reopen now? Can alcohol be served?
Shopping malls, restaurants and bars are allowed to open but will have to follow the COVID-19 protocols.
Bars in restaurants are allowed to serve liquor from 5 July.
What are the restrictions on marriages?
The government has allowed 100 guests at marriages and family functions and 20 people for attending funerals.
Are there restrictions on metro service timings?
The Namma Metro services will be available from 7 am to 8 pm on all days from 5 July, according to the Karnataka government's latest order.
"The metro will operate at a frequency of 5 mins to 15 mins during peak and non-peak hours from Monday to Friday and with increased/decreased frequency on Saturday, Sunday, and General Holidays depending on the patronage," the government said.
What remains shut in Bengaluru?
Cinema halls, multiplexes and pubs will remain closed till further orders.
The government has also not allowed any religious gatherings and protests. Political gatherings will also not be allowed.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 05 Jul 2021,12:33 PM IST