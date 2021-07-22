Explained: 68% Indians Have COVID Antibodies, But Pandemic Isn't Over Yet

The survey – whose results were announced on 20 July – checked for antibodies among the unvaccinated, those who have received one dose of the vaccine, and those who have received both doses. In those who were unvaccinated, 62.3% had antibodies, the survey found; 81% of those with a single dose of the vaccine and nearly 90% of those with both doses had antibodies. So far, 9% of the Indian adult population has received two doses of the vaccine and 35% has received one dose of the vaccine, shows our analysis of data from covid19india.org.

The survey was conducted across the same 70 districts in 21 states as its previous three rounds. Unlike the previous surveys, when only the adult population was included, this round included children between the ages of six and nine years as well.

"Since the Delta variant is highly contagious, the fact that about 32% of Indians remain to be infected is sufficient for a new wave to be set off in the future, or at least for case numbers to remain roughly at the same point for a while, neither increasing nor decreasing," said Gautam Menon, professor of physics and biology at Haryana-based Ashoka University.

As many as 400 million Indians still do not have antibodies and are susceptible to the virus, Balram Bhargava, director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said at a press conferenceon the serosurvey on July 20.

"However, it is likely that a third wave will not have the ferocity of the second because of the large numbers with a prior infection," said Menon. New infections are likely to be dominated by pockets of those who were not infected earlier and who have not yet got vaccinated, he explained.

India has reported 38,328 new COVID-19 cases and 528 deaths from the disease on July 19. Though this is about 9.5% of the 400,000 cases India had in one day at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19, it is still 41% of the peak of the first wave when India had around 94,000 cases in a day.