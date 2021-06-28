Will Indians in Debt Trap After COVID Be Able To Come Out of It?

A retired army man in Akola district of Maharashtra, a line engineer in an automobile factory in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur, and an electrician in a village in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur might not know each other, but they have a lot in common. After the second wave of COVID-19 in India, all three have been pushed into a debt trap – that they will either take years to emerge out of from or never will.

In Maharashtra, Suresh Telgote’s 25-year-old son, Devananda, is in a critical condition at the time of publishing this article. A UPSC aspirant and IIT-Bombay graduate, Devananda showed COVID symptoms in late April and subsequently developed post-COVID complications, including lung and heart failure.