DRDO’s Lab Develops COVID Antibody Detection-Based Kit ‘DIPCOVAN’

A COVID-19 antibody detection-based kit 'DIPCOVAN' has been developed by a laboratory of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).
In a press release, the Ministry of Defence said, “The DIPCOVAN kit can detect both spike as well as nucleocapsid (S&N) proteins of SARS-CoV-2 virus with a high sensitivity of 97 percent and specificity of 99 percent.”
DRDO’s lab, Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS), has developed the kit in association with Vanguard Diagnostics Private Limited, a Delhi-based development and manufacturing diagnostics company.
The Ministry of Defence said, “The DIPCOVAN kit was developed indigenously by the scientists, followed by extensive validation on more than 1,000 patient samples at various COVID-designated hospitals in Delhi.”
The press release added, “Three batches of the product were validated during the last one year. The antibody detection kit was approved by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in April 2021.”
The product received regulatory approval, to manufacture for sale and distribution, from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in May.
Earlier this week, an anti-COVID drug developed by the DRDO was launched by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who distributed around 10,000 doses of the same to some hospitals in the national capital.
