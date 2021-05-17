Rajnath Singh to Distribute DRDO’s 2-DG Anti-COVID Drug Today

An anti-COVID drug developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is being launched on Monday, 17 May. Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is distributing around 10,000 doses of the same to some hospitals in the national capital.

The drug, called 2-deoxy-D-glucose or 2-DG, was developed by a DRDO lab in collaboration with the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, Dr Reddy's Laboratories.