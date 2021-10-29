Delhi's Movie Halls, Theatres, Multiplexes to Run at Full Capacity From Monday

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday, 29 October, permitted cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes to function in full capacity starting from Monday, 1 November.

Further, the number of people allowed to attend wedding functions and last rites have also been increased from 100 to 200, reported PTI, citing the DDMA.

Authorised weekly markets in the national capital too have been permitted to reopen from Monday onwards.

The DDMA on Friday passed an order that will come into effect from the intervening night of 31 October and 1 November. The order goes on to list various activities permitted and restricted, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the national capital.