At 0.5%, Delhi Records Lowest COVID Positivity Rate in 3 Months

Delhi reported 381 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, 6 June – a three month low since cases began to spike in March, at the start of the second wave.

The positivity rate has also dropped to 0.5 percent, which is the lowest since 9 March when Delhi’s positivity rate was at 0.48 percent.

As the capital is looking to unlock some of its restrictions after weeks of a lockdown, the recovery rate in the capital is currently at 97.86 percent as 1,189 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.