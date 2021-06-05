Markets & Malls to Open, Metro to Resume: Delhi Curbs Eased 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, 5 June, announced further easing of curbs in the national capital, with markets and malls allowed to open on an odd-even basis and the resumption of Delhi Metro operations with 50 percent capacity from Monday.

E-commerce will continue and private offices will be allowed to function with 50 percent attendance, CM Kejriwal said.

For government officers, those with group A officers will be allowed to function with 100 percent attendance, while those with group B staff will be allowed to operate with 50 percent attendance.