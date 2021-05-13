Delhi’s Oxygen Need Down, Will Give Surplus Quota to Others: Dy CM

Stating that Delhi’s COVID-19 situation is improving, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday, 13 May, said that the city’s oxygen requirement had gone down from 700 metric tonnes to 582 metric tonnes per day, adding that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has written to the Centre asking it to give the surplus quota to other states.
The Deputy CM also thanked the Centre and the Delhi High Court for helping the people of the national capital when they struggled amid an oxygen paucity and peaking demand. Further, he stated that the city was now reporting a lower positivity rate.
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the fact that the states are left to compete and fight with one another in the international market for COVID vaccines portrays a "bad" image of India.
The Centre should procure the vaccines on behalf of the states, Kejriwal suggested.
He also tweeted that the Centre has greater diplomatic space to negotiation with vaccine-manufacturing countries.
The Delhi CM’s remarks come amid a shortage of vaccines in Delhi, as well as in many other states. As per PTI, around 100 vaccination centres have been closed down in Delhi since they ran out of Covaxin jabs and Deputy CM Sisodia had earlier said that Delhi will, out of compulsion, float a global tender for vaccines.
