Delhi Expected to Report Over 14k Fresh COVID-19 Cases Today: Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday, 6 January, said that Delhi was expected to report over 14,000 fresh COVID cases on Thursday, rnews agency PTI reported.
"Coronavirus cases in Delhi have seen a spike in the past few days. Today it is going to be near 14,000," Jain said, speaking to reporters.
"Yesterday we had 9,000 beds, today it has become 12,000, so our preparations are complete. We are now conducting close to 90,000 tests," the minister added.
However, he added that the national capital is currently in a comfortable position with regard to hospital bed occupancy and there is no immediate need for a lockdown.
Jain further said that no death due to the Omicron variant has been confirmed in Delhi.
On Wednesday, Jain has stated that the third wave has started in the national capital.
"COVID cases can jump to nearly 10,000 today with the infection rate nearing 10 percent by today evening in Delhi", he had said.
Delhi, on Wednesday, reported 10,665 fresh COVID-19 cases, a significant rise of 94.58 percent from the day before. This was the biggest single-day spike since 12 May, taking the positivity rate to 11.88 percent.
Meanwhile, a total of eight COVID deaths were reported, which is the highest since 26 June when nine deaths were reported.
In the meantime, India's tally of Omicron-positive cases went up by nearly 500 on Thursday morning to reach 2,630, according to the Union health ministry.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS.)
