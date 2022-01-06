Delhi Expected to Report Over 14k Fresh COVID-19 Cases Today: Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday, 6 January, said that Delhi was expected to report over 14,000 fresh COVID cases on Thursday, rnews agency PTI reported.

"Coronavirus cases in Delhi have seen a spike in the past few days. Today it is going to be near 14,000," Jain said, speaking to reporters.

"Yesterday we had 9,000 beds, today it has become 12,000, so our preparations are complete. We are now conducting close to 90,000 tests," the minister added.

However, he added that the national capital is currently in a comfortable position with regard to hospital bed occupancy and there is no immediate need for a lockdown.

Jain further said that no death due to the Omicron variant has been confirmed in Delhi.