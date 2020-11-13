Delhi COVID Situation Should Come Under Control in 7-10 Days: CM

Kejriwal said pollution is the reason behind the sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The Quint File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. | (Photo: AAP/Twitter) India Kejriwal said pollution is the reason behind the sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 13 November, stated that pollution is the reason behind the sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases in the national capital. Assuring the Delhi people, Kejriwal said that COVID-19 cases will come under control in 7-10 days. “COVID-19 situation in Delhi should come under control in 7-10 days; we are considering taking several steps next week,” CM Kejriwal said.

Referring to the stubble burning in agricultural states like Haryana and Punjab, the Delhi Chief Minister said that pollution caused by stubble burning effects NCR regions too.

Speaking about Pusa Bio decomposer – a Delhi-based India Agriculture Research Institute, the CM asked the governments of the neighbouring states to help in curbing the pollution by implementing IARI Solution. “The bio-decomposer technology to convert straw to manure was successful in Delhi. Now the time has come that all governments should implement this and help the farmers,” said Kejriwal.

Delhi recorded 7,053 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 12 November, a day after it reached its highest single-day spike, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.5 lakh.