COVID Surge: Lockdown in Amravati; Schools, Colleges Shut in Pune

Maharashtra’s Amravati has been placed under a lockdown for a week, this is due to a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Schools and colleges will remain shut, amid other restrictions in Pune, the District administration announced on Sunday, 21 February. Pune will also be putting fresh restrictions on night-time movement, large gathering, and operations of restaurants and bars.
THE WEEK-LONG LOCKDOWN IN AMRAVATI
According to NDTV, Cabinet Minister Yashomati Thakur said the lockdown in Amravati will be in place from Monday, 22 February, evening.
Further, the minister has warned that the lockdown will be extended if people do not follow safety rules. He has mentioned that the decision to stop all non-essential activity was taken after COVID-19 cases continued to rise in Maharashtra, reported NDTV.
Previously, Amravati was placed under a lockdown that started on Saturday, 20 February, and was slated to stay till Monday morning.
WHY FRESH RESTRICTIONS IN PUNE?
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Sunday, chaired a COVID-19 review meeting, attended by the district health and administrative machinery, as well as several MPs and MLAs.
Following the meeting, Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao announced the decisions taken at the meeting.
Addressing the Press Conference, Saurabh Rao, informed that the positivity rate in Maharashtra has gone up. Further, according to The Indian Express, Saurabh Rao informed:
“In Pune district it has gone up to 10 percent. 15 days ago, the positivity rate was only about 4.5 to 5 percent.”
WHAT DO PUNE’S PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES ENTAIL?
The measures announced by the Pune administration, as reported by The Indian Express and NDTV, are as follows:
MORE DETAILS
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackarey will chair a meeting with officials and address people of Maharashtra via online platforms at 7 pm on Sunday, 21 February.
Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar, a cabinet minister in Maharashtra reportedly told NDTV:
According to NDTV, Yavatmal was placed under restrictions, as well.
The restriction in Yavatmal, according to NDTV, include:
BACKGROUND
Meanwhile, as reports of a new strain of coronavirus in Maharashtra emerge, AIIMS Chief, Dr Randeep Guleria on Saturday, 20 February, told NDTV that herd immunity, especially in the case of the new Indian strains – found in Amravati and Akola – is a “myth” because at least 80 percent of the population needs to have developed anti-bodies to fight the virus.
The doctor added that the new strain is “highly transmissible and dangerous” and could cause re-infections for those who have previously developed anti-bodies. Guleria attributed the re-infections to “immune escape mechanism” of variants of the virus.
Advising people to maintain “COVID appropriate behaviour”, Guleria emphasised on the importance of getting the vaccine nevertheless, saying that although the person may not be immune to the new strain, they are likely to develop a milder version of it. Thereafter, the vaccine may be effective with reduced efficacy, added the report.
On Saturday, India reported 10,977,387 confirmed COVID-19 cases as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Of these, 13,993 were reported in the last 24 hours — this is the highest one-day spike since 29 January.
(With inputs from NDTV and The Indian Express.)
Published: 21 Feb 2021,02:38 PM IST