COVID Panel Recommends Regular Market Approval for Covishield, Covaxin

The two vaccines were granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) on 3 January.
The government expert panel on Wednesday, 19 January, recommended granting regular market approval to Covishield and Covaxin, subject to certain conditions.
The vaccines against COVID-19, manufactured by both Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech was authorised for emergency use in the country.
Earlier this month, the panel has sought more information from both Bharath Biotech and SII to grant regular approval.
