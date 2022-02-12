COVID-19: India Reports 50,407 New Cases, Daily Positivity Rate at 3.48 Percent

India on Saturday, 12 February, reported new COVID-19 cases.
(Photo: The Quint)
Consistent with the downward trend of the third wave that has been observed over the past three weeks, India on Saturday, 12 February, reported new 50,407 COVID-19 cases, 804 deaths, and 1,36,962 recoveries.
The number of active cases stands at 6,10,443 and the daily positivity rate has dropped down to 3.48 percent (as compared to 3.89 percent on the previous day).
The total number of vaccinated people in the country increased to 1,72,29,47,688.
Delhi reported fresh 977 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths on Friday, 11 February, while Mumbai recorded 367 new infections and two deaths.
This was the first time Delhi's cases dropped below 1,000 in the third wave of the pandemic in India.
The World Health Organization said that the acute phase of the pandemic could be over this year if the 70 percent of the global vaccination target is achieved.
In West Bengal, the COVID-19 tally reached 20,09,717 on Friday as 767 more people got infected with the virus.
The state recorded 27 new deaths.
Karnataka on Friday reported 3,976 new cases of COVID-19 and 41 deaths.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state during the third wave fell below the 50,000 mark for the first time.
The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told reporters in South Africa on Friday, 11 February, that the acute phase of the pandemic could be over this year itself, if approximately 70 percent of the world gets fully vaccinated.
