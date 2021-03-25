COVID-Negative Report Needed for Entry Into Bengaluru From 1 April

The government has also said that those who opt for home isolation will be hand-stamped, in a bid to curb infections. He suggested that the Quarantine Watch application, introduced to track home isolation, will be brought back to use. The use of the application was paused after the state witnessed a drop in cases.

He added in light of this spike in cases, the government will impose restrictions on events. With this only 200 people will be allowed to attend indoor-held events while 500 will be the cap for events that are held outdoors.